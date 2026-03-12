Home

Sports

THIS Pakistan star sends legal notice to journalist over serious fake allegations during T20 World Cup 2026, his name is...

THIS Pakistan star sends legal notice to journalist over serious fake allegations during T20 World Cup 2026, his name is…

Pakistan star player sends legal notice to reporter and news channel over serious false allegations. Take a look and read the full story.

Pakistan star player sends legal notice to reporter over fake allegations

The Pakistan star player and one of the greatest pacers of all time, Salman Mirza, who is known for his great bowling performance and wicket-taking abilities. Salman made a shocking move after receiving a big blame for himself.

Salman Mirza opens up on serious allegations

However, Pakistan star Salman Mirza received an allegation of misbehaving with a woman during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which he responded to legally by sending a legal notice to a Pakistani news outlet and a journalist for a false and highly defamatory allegation.

According to the report, this incident took place during the Super 8 clash between Pakistan and the co-hosts Sri Lanka in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Some reports claimed that a female housekeeping staff member raised an alarm, after which hotel staff stepped in. All this controversial issue was later reported to Pakistan’s media manager. But, later, the Pakistan star denied all the allegations and said the report was false and also irresponsible as well.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Salman Mirza slams journalist and news channel on Instagram

However, Salman posted this issue on his official Instagram account and wrote, “An absurd news is circulating in the media and I strongly condemn this sort of cheap journalism. Any media house can’t air any unverified news.”

Not only this, he continued to react on the issue and also revealed the reporter’s name and agency name, “#PakistanCricketBoard has already denied this baseless and fake news, and I’m going to take legal action against #ShahidHashmi (journalist) who works for ARY News.”

“This sort of filthy reporting must be banned and #GovernmentofPakistan must take action against such people!” he added.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) demands a public apology from reporter

The Pakistan Cricket Board also entered into this controversial matter and clearly stated that they want a public apology from the reporter and also warned that they would take some legal actions if the issue was not addressed.

“Agenda-driven fake news targeting the character of our players is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The reporter must publicly apologise without delay; failing which, the PCB will take all necessary steps to tackle such malicious content firmly and nip it in the bud.”

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.