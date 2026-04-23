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THIS star batter matches Abhishek Sharmas 47-ball century and creates history in PSL, his name is...

THIS star batter matches Abhishek Sharma’s 47-ball century and creates history in PSL, his name is…

A legendary player matches Abhishek Sharma's century feat and creates history in PSL 2026. Read the full story to know more.

A star batter smashes 47-ball century in PSL 2026

Star Indian batter and one of the finest players of all time, Abhishek Sharma, who is known for his destructive batting performance and unforgettable knocks. Abhishek is in almighty form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Abhishek Sharma shines with the bat against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026

His powerful batting performance and match-winning knocks also helped his franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), to deliver a good performance in the ongoing tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Recently, Abhishek surprised his fans by smashing a blistering century against Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals. Abhishek stunned Delhi Capitals’ bowling with his big hitting ability as he posted his century off 47 balls. Speaking about his overall performance, he remained not out in the match with 135 runs, including ten fours and ten sixes and helped his side to post 242 runs on the board, which was not easy for Delhi Capitals. In response, they lost the highly-intense match by 47 runs.

Star batter matches feat with 47-ball century in PSL 2026

Abhishek Sharma showcased a brilliant batting performance with the reflection of skills and talent. However, there was one more batter, who leveled Abhishek’s achievement by scoring a 47-ball hundred in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The batter was none other than Australian legendary player, Steve Smith, who smashed a century for the Multan Sultans and stunned Marnus Labuschagne’s side Hyderabad Kingsmen at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Steve Smith creates history after his century against Hyderabad Kingsmen

Not only this, Steve Smith achieved a huge feat with this century as he became the first batter to smash centuries in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Big Bash League (BBL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL).

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Let’s talk more about his century against the Hyderabad Kingsmen. Steve Smith scored 106 runs off 50 balls, including 12 fours and 6 sixes in his innings. Not only this, Steve Smith smashed the fastest hundred in the PSL this season.

Steve Smith showcased his brilliant hitting ability in Hunain Shah’s over by scoring 28 runs in it. Smith hit two fours in the first two balls. He then hit a six on the third ball. He then hit another four on the fourth ball. On the fifth ball of the over, Smith smashed a six and completed his century and off Hunain Shah’s last delivery, he smashed a boundary for four runs and smashed 28 runs in Hunain’s over.

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