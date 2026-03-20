Home

Sports

THIS star could ditch PSL to join CSK as Nathan Ellis replacement in IPL 2026, his name is...

THIS star could ditch PSL to join CSK as Nathan Ellis’ replacement in IPL 2026, his name is…

Take a look at the likely replacement for Nathan Ellis at CSK in IPL 2026. Read to know more.

Nathan Ellis' likely replacement for CSK in IPL 2026

The 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will begin on March 28th. The first game of the tournament will be played between Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Nathan Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026

However, the five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced major trouble ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Star Australian player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Nathan Ellis, who is known for his incredible performances, was ruled out of the tournament.

CSK eye Spencer Johnson as Nathan Ellis for IPL 2026

CSK is looking for his replacement. However, they might sign his fellow Australian teammate, Spencer Johnson. Johnson has reportedly become the frontrunner after pulling out of the 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CSK IPL 2026 (@cskaddicts7)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Spencer Johnson’s IPL record and performance

Speaking about his journey in the IPL, Spencer Johnson played for the Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in his tenure. He was bought for Rs 10 crore ahead of IPL 2024, but he couldn’t perform brilliantly in the tournament as he played five matches and took four wickets only. After being released, KKR signed him for ₹2.80 crore, but he again struggled, managing only one wicket in four games.

CSK acquire Sanju Samson in major trade deal

However, for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Indian batter and one of the greatest batters of all time, Sanju Samson, who is known for his incredible batting performance and unforgettable knock, was the biggest trade. Samson got traded by Rajasthan Royals for star all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

Sanju Samson eyes new record in IPL

Sanju Samson could achieve a big milestone in the upcoming IPL 2026. Samson is close to his complete 5,000 runs as wicketkeeper-batsman. This record was achieved by legendary player MS Dhoni.

Speaking about his IPL career stats, Sanju Samson has played 177 matches and scored 4,704 runs including 3 centuries and 26 half-centuries. To achieve this huge milestone, he needed 296 runs. If he completes 296 runs in the IPL 2026, he will become the second wicketkeeper-batsman to join this club.

Chennai Super Kings’ squad for IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings: Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sanju Samson (T), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Jake Foulkes

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.