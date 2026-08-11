THIS star cricketer from Chennai Super Kings could become next head coach after Stephen Fleming, MS Dhoni will be…

Former captain MS Dhoni and current skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will be consulted about appointment of new Chennai Super Kings head coach.

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Brendon McCullum played for CSK in IPL 2014 and 2015 season. (Photo: IANS)

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are hunting for a new head coach with former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming ending his association with the team after 17 years in charge. Fleming has been appointed new head coach of England cricket team and will be taking charge of the team later in the year.

MS Dhoni’s CSK have failed to win the IPL title since their record-equalling triumph in 2023 season. The Chennai franchise are now looking to finalise on a new head coach ahead IPL 2027 season before they consider another major move – trading Hardik Pandya from Mumbai Indians.

According to a report in Cricbuzz website, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan and whole-time director Rupa Gurunath will take a decision on the new head coach in discussion with former captain MS Dhoni and current skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. “We have not started applying our minds on this. First, we will have a coach. We have got calls from many interested candidates. We will sit and finalise,” Viswanathan said about Hardik Pandya trade to Cricbuzz website.

Leo is just bored!

Remember, not everything needs decoding#WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/3MYcuOVeLF — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 11, 2026

One name who could come into consideration is former England head coach Brendon McCullum, who was part of the CSK franchise in IPL 2014 and 2015 season. Former New Zealand captain had scored 405 runs in 14 matches in IPL 2014 with 3 fifties and then 436 runs in 14 matches with 1 century and 2 fifties.

McCullum had to join Gujarat Lions in 2016 and 2017 as CSK were banned for a couple of years due to spot fixing allegations. He ended his career with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2018 edition.

The 44-year-old wicketkeeper-batter had replace Jacques Kallis as Kolkata Knight Riders head coach in August 2019 and was part of the franchise for a couple of seasons – leading them to the IPL 2021 final, where they lost to Dhoni’s CSK.

McCullum became England head coach in 2022 before being removed as England Test coach last month. He is still the head coach of England’s white-ball teams but with England and Wales Cricket Board allowing coaches to take up IPL stints during off-season, McCullum is in contention to replace Fleming at CSK.

Another name in race of become CSK head coach could be former South Africa all-rounder Albie Morkel, who had taken charge of Texas Super Kings and Joburg Super Kings sides in MLC and SA20 leagues. CSK are believed to be considering only ‘overseas experts’ as their new head coach.