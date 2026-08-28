THIS star is all set to break Sachin Tendulkar’s massive record? His name is…

A star player reflected great performances for his side over the years. Now, he is close to surpassing legendary player Sachin Tendulkar to achieve a huge feat. Scroll down to read the full story.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/this-star-is-all-set-to-break-sachin-tendulkars-massive-record-his-name-is-joe-root-8511941/ Copy

THIS star player is all set to break Tendulkar's record?

Former Indian cricketer and legendary player, Sachin Tendulkar, is a very big name in cricket history. What he has done for cricket, is not everyone’s cup of tea. Tendulkar inspired many young players, who are big players in today’s world.

This star is ready to break Sachin Tendulkar’s massive record?

During his era, Sachin Tendulkar achieved some of the great records in his career. However, there’s one more big milestone achieved by Tendulkar as he has the most runs in the Test format. However, there’s one batter who’s close to breaking that record and registering his name in cricket history.

The star has showcased some incredible innings for the England team with his impressive batting performance and iconic knocks. Yes, you guessed it right, Joe Root, who has been an asset to England for years.

Joe Root is very close to breaking the record of the cricket God (Sachin Tendulkar). Root needs 1741 runs to surpass Tendulkar to make history in Test cricket. Speaking about his stats in the red-ball game, Root has played 167 matches, where he scored 14180 runs. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar scored 15921 runs in the Tests.

Root falls cheaply as England struggle to dominate Pakistan in second Test

However, that’s the biggest debate as it’s about replacing a big name with most Test runs. Reflecting on that, Matt Root expressed his thoughts regarding achieving this incredible record, “I don’t think so. The last time he was captain… one of the years, he scored 1,700 runs. He’s proved that being captain doesn’t tend to affect his batting. As long as he stays fit and focused and he’s still got a desire to play, there’s no reason he shouldn’t get somewhere near Sachin’s record.”

England is playing the second Test against Pakistan, where Joe Root is the leader of the side. England had been bowled for 290 runs by Pakistan. Joe Root wasn’t able to showcase his magic and sprinkle his spark in the match as he was dismissed by Mohammad Abbas for a score of 4 runs. For England, there were players like Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith and Jordan Cox, who helped the team to put 290 runs on the board.