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THIS star makes a jaw-dropping statement on Rohit Sharma after his heroics against LSG, says...

THIS star makes a jaw-dropping statement on Rohit Sharma after his heroics against LSG, says…

Star Mumbai Indians player praised Rohit Sharma for his impressive batting performance against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2026.

Star player praises Rohit Sharma after his knock vs LSG

The match no. 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Suryakumar Yadav’s Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The result of the match came in a favor of Mumbai Indians as they showcased a brilliant performance and defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets.

Star Mumbai Indians batters, Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton played a crucial knock for Mumbai Indians against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Ryan Rickelton kept on performing brilliantly for Mumbai Indians as in the last match. Rickelton played a match-winning innings for Mumbai Indians by scoring 83 runs off 32 balls, including six fours and eight sixes, batting at a strike rate of 259. Meanwhile, his opening partner and legendary player, Rohit Sharma, also impressed with an impressive knock as he scored 84 runs off 44 balls, including six fours and seven sixes and helped his side to win the match by 6 wickets with 6 balls spare. Both players gave a good start for Mumbai Indians by smashing a 143-run partnership.

Also Read: ‘Wish Rohit Sharma’s injury healed earlier, Mumbai Indians could have…’, says star India cricketer

After the Mumbai Indians victory, Ryan Rickelton reflected on his partnership with Rohit Sharma against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): “One of Mumbai’s greatest, one of India’s greatest. So really enjoy spending time out there. We’re fortunate that the wickets here at the Wankhede has been really good. And we’ve been able to dovetail quite nicely and put bowlers under pressure at the right times and help each other out along the way.”

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Ryan Rickelton also spoke about how the IPL has changed. He said that even big scores are not safe now, and teams need a strong start. He also added that with the strong batting lineup Mumbai Indians have this season, good starts become even more important.

“Yeah, the IPL’s ridiculous in the way that these chases are being done nowadays. Like Surya said, I heard him saying, if you have a good start, it just sets the platform. And I think that’s the trend in this team. We might not have lived up to it so far this year, but the power that we have, from 3 down to 7, 8, 9, the batters and the class and the calibre we have is through the roof. So I know that, if we can set a good platform, we win the powerplay. I won’t say my job is done, but, with the class that we have lined up behind, it makes my role a lot clearer for me.”

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Rajasthan Royals in eye of storm in middle of IPL 2026 after sale of team to Lakshmi Mittal, Kal Somani-led consortium allege…

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