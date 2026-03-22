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This star player and friend of Arjun Tendulkar gets EMOTIONAL ahead of come back in IPL 2026

This star player and friend of Arjun Tendulkar gets EMOTIONAL ahead of come back in IPL 2026

After seven seasons and a memorable U-19 World Cup win, star India batter rejoins Delhi Capitals for IPL 2026, aiming to help the team chase their first IPL title.

This star player and friend of Arjun Tendulkar gets EMOTIONAL ahead of come back in IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Indian opener Prithvi Shaw shared a heartwarming message as he makes his comeback to the Arun Jaitley Stadium, joining the Delhi Capitals (DC) squad ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 (IPL) season which is scheduled to start from March 28.

Shaw’s journey with Delhi had spanned seven seasons, ending when the franchise released him before the IPL 2025 auction. Following that, the 26-year-old have been through tough auction, going unsold, as Delhi chose not to re-sign the Maharashtra-born batter.

Prithvi Shaw was acquired by DC during the accelerated phase of IPL 2026

Shaw went unsold in the first round of IPL 2026 auction. His luck turned during the accelerated phase, where he was among 11 players selected in the final round, earning a Rs 75 lakh contract to rejoin his former franchise, Delhi Capitals.

On Sunday, Delhi Capitals posted a video of Shaw’s return, captioning it, “Our Boy is back home.”

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Our boy is back home 💙🥹 pic.twitter.com/dKpFmCwOIV — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 22, 2026

“You don’t forget a place like Kotla. Not the noise. Not the silence. Not what it made you,” Shaw said in a video shared by DC. “Some stories don’t end. They come back. Delhi, your boy is home,” he added.

Prithvi Shaw’s DC journey so far

After guiding India to the U-19 World Cup title in 2018, Shaw was acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.2 crore. Over seven seasons with the franchise, he featured in 79 matches, and scored a total of 1,892 runs at an average of 23.5, which included 14 fifties.

In the previous season, DC narrowly missed out on the playoffs, finishing fifth with seven wins from 14 matches. Yet to claim an IPL title, the team will be aiming to break that drought in the 19th edition of the tournament.

As per the 20-match schedule announced by the BCCI, Delhi Capitals will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants at Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 1.

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