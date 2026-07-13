THIS star World Cup-winning coach from India is set to replace Brendon McCullum with England team, not Gautam Gambhir, name is…

Brendon McCullum has stepped down from his role as England head coach for the Test team, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Sunday.

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Brendon McCullum has left his role as head coach of England Test team. (Photo: IANS)

The ‘Bazball’ era in England Test cricket is officially over after former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has decided to step down from his role as head coach from the format. McCullum will, however, continue to coach England’s white-ball teams in ODI and T20I cricket. McCullum’s departure comes close of the heels of captain Ben Stokes retiring from international cricket.

With McCullum stepping down as England’s head coach, the search for his replacement has begun and one big name in contention if former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid. He is one of three former cricketers in the race to replace McCullum with the England team along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower and former England cricketer Richard Dawson, according to a report in Daily Telegraph newspaper.

McCullum’s tenure for England Test team was four-years long and ended after the side’s 1-2 loss to New Zealand at home earlier this month. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) felt that the ‘the time is right to make a change’ ahead of next year’s Ashes series at home.

The 53-year-old Dravid, who guided Team India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title and the 2023 ODI World Cup final and the World Test Championships (WTC) final twice, is believed to be seen as an attractive candidate because of his ‘meticulous’ approach and deep understanding of the game, according to the Daily Telegraph report.

NASSER HUSSAIN NAMES ANDY FLOWER AS HIS CHOICE TO REPLACE BRENDON McCULLUM[Sky Sports] – Nasser Hussain said:“The best person for that would be Andy Flower by a country mile. Flower took England to No.1 in the world. I love Flower’s coaching ability.” #England |… pic.twitter.com/AK3SEjA5E5 — Rana Ahmad. (@AhmadRana056) July 12, 2026

However, the newspaper report added that Dravid has ‘no desire’ to coach full-time. This will made the England Test role ideal as he will get enough time to spend at home with family. Dravid was head coach of Rajasthan Royals with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi till the IPL 2025 season.

“Dravid has no desire to coach full-time, but the England Test job would allow him extended periods at home and the chance to help keep alive his favourite format of the game. England, at the very least, should gauge his interest,” the Daily Telegraph report stated.

Apart from Dravid, Zimbabwe legend Andy Flower, who was England’s most successful coach in the modern era having led the side to three Ashes series victories and the No. 1 Test ranking is also in the race. Flower has also enjoyed plenty of success in franchise cricket, including consecutive IPL titles with Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Dawson, currently head coach of Glamorgan, is also viewed as a serious option after impressing with his tactical acumen and coaching credentials at both county and international levels. Other names mentioned in the report include Sri Lanka legend and current Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara, England Lions coach Andrew Flintoff, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson and former Australia coach Justin Langer.

Meanwhile, McCullum didn’t hide that he is disappointed not to continue as the Test team head coach which seemed more like a removal rather than bowing out at his own volition. “Of course, I’m gutted not to be continuing, but I respect the decision. My focus now is on giving everything I’ve got to the White Ball teams and helping England keep moving forward,” McCullum was quoted as saying in a release issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

“I wish the Test team nothing but success. There’s a hell of a lot of talent in that dressing room and they’re a special bunch of lads. I’ll always be backing the boys, with a smile on my face, and hoping they keep taking the game on,” he added.