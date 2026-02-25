Home

Sports

THIS T20 World Cup team is in big trouble after serious allegations, they are...

THIS T20 World Cup team is in big trouble after serious allegations, they are…

A side from the T20 World Cup 2026 is in big trouble due to a serious allegation. Take a look and read the full story.

T20 World Cup is in big trouble

A big update has come regarding Italian cricket team just after a poor performance on one of the biggest stages, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

This team is in big trouble for serious allegation

The Italian cricket team, which made its debut in the T20 World Cup 2026, is in big trouble. The tournament was held in India and Sri Lanka. Instead of celebrating their growth and success, the team is facing a big controversy. Some people have made sexual harassment allegations against their cricket team.

These serious allegations were made by an Italian women’s team player. They are against Prabath Ekneligoda, who works as the women’s cricket coordinator. However, after this, he has been suspended by the Italian cricket board, the Federazione Cricket Italiana (FCRI). There is one more update, according to the board’s statement, the case is now being investigated by the federal prosecutor.

“The Federation confirms that, during 2025, the President of the federation acting within her institutional responsibilities and with the full safeguarding of the athletes and other parties involved in mind, ordered the immediate precautionary suspension of the individual concerned from all federal duties and activities,” the board statement said.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“This measure was adopted pending a thorough and definitive assessment of the circumstances. The decision was taken as a prudent and responsible step, aimed at preventing any undue speculation, preserving the integrity of the sporting environment, and ensuring that any fact-finding takes place in the appropriate forums, with full respect for personal dignity, due process and the presumption of innocence.”

Ekneligoda’s Lawyer’s confirmation amid controversy

According to BBC sport, Ekneligoda’s lawyer has denied the allgations and said there are may other motives behind them.

Not only this, the FRCI’s media manager Rakbir Hasan, has also confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that Ekneligoda was present at the T20 World Cup 2026. “He travelled as a companion of the President [Maria Lorena Haz Paz] and does not have any official duties or connection to the World Cup delegation.”

In a statement, the FRCI also said that “its full willingness to cooperate with the relevant authorities,” and “reserves the right to take any further action in light of ongoing inquiries.”

“It is further noted that proceedings are currently under way before the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, which is responsible for carrying out the assessments and investigations provided under sporting regulations.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.