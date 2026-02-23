Home

THIS Team India decision backfires as they lose against South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash, they have...

Team India's biggest mistake leads them to an embarrassing loss against South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8.

Team India got brutally thrashed and defeated by South Africa in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8. One of their biggest rivals, South Africa, beat them by 76 runs.

However, in this important match, Team India made many blunders. From batting performance to not picking the required players in the playing XI. The Indian team benched Axar Patel and gave a chance to star all-rounder Washington Sundar, a decision that backfired on the co-hosts.

In this crucial match between India and South Africa, the Men in Blue dropped their key player and vice-captain Axar Patel from the squad and added Washington Sundar. However, Sundar showcased poor all-round performance and led the team to a major setback. Many fans and cricket experts criticized the decision to play Sundar ahead of Axar.

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate reacts to playing instead of Axar

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate was also asked the same question about backing Washington Sundar in the squad and benching Axar Patel in the much-awaited game between India and South Africa.

Ryan ten Doeschate reacted on the decision to play Sundar instead of Axar. “We’ve had a lot of discussions about the playing XI over the last few days. And probably the only way it wouldn’t have gone our way would have been if we had gotten a great start like we did today, like getting Quinton and Rickelton out early. We were looking at match-ups in the middle overs. And then, obviously, someone had to sit out. So, would we have left out a batsman and brought in another bowler? Looking back now, that would probably have been the right decision,”

“At that time, we felt we needed Rinku as an eighth batsman. And the decision was made based on that. But certainly, that doesn’t mean Axar’s leadership or his importance to the team has diminished. It’s difficult for us to select 11 players from 15 every week. We need to find the right combination for the next two Super 8 matches,” he added.

Ryan ten Doeschate explains Why Sundar played ahead of Axar

Ten Doeschate also said that leaving out Axar wasn’t easy, as he’s the vice-captain. “As I said earlier, in our analysis, we felt the biggest threats would be from Quinton, Ryan Rickelton, and David Miller. When you have to choose between the two, we thought we’d need someone who can bowl in the powerplay. Axar sometimes bowls in the powerplay, but we feel Washi (Washington) has found a way to bowl effectively in the powerplay. He didn’t bowl in the powerplay today, so it seems we just chose a middle-overs bowler, where Axar would have been a better choice.”

