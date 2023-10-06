Home

‘This Victory Is Testament To Their Spirit’, PM Modi Hails Indian Men’s Hockey Team After Asian Games Gold

Led by Harmanpreet Singh, India hammered Japan 5-1 in the final of the Asian Games 2023 on Friday in Hangzhou.

The Indian hockey team clicks a groufie with their Asian Games 2023 gold medals. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian men’s hockey for their Asian Games 2023 gold medal on Friday and described Men in Blue’s 5-1 hammering of Japan in the final as a ‘testament to their spirit’. This was India’s fourth Asian Games gold medal in men’s hockey after 1966, 1998 and 2014 and also helped them seal a spot in the Paris Olympics next year.

The Indians, who had to be content with a bronze medal in the last edition, showed great composure on the field with Harmanpreet Singh (32nd, 59th) leading from the front with a brace. Amit Rohidas (36th), Manpreet Singh (25th) and Abhishek (48th) also found the net.

Seren Tanaka converted a penalty corner for Japan on 51st minute. Praising the efforts of the Indian team, PM Modi wrote, “An exhilarating Gold Medal triumph by our Men’s Hockey Team at the Asian Games! Congratulations to the team for this outstanding performance.

“This team’s unwavering commitment, passion and synergy have not only won the game but also the hearts of countless Indians. This victory is a testament to their spirit. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead.”

Meanwhile, Hockey India announced a cash reward for each of the members in the team. “Hockey India has announced rewards of Rs 5 lakh each for all the players and Rs 2.5 lakh each for all the support staff of the winning team of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022,” it said.

Harmanpreet, thus, finished the tournament as India’s top scorer with 13 goals, one ahead of striker Mandeep Singh. The Indians, who ended the tournament unbeaten, were by far the better side against Japan, whom they had defeated 4-2 in the pool stages.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also congratulated the Indian team and announced a cash award of Rs 5 lakh each for players and support staff of the victorious team. “My heartiest congratulations to the victorious Indian Men’s Hockey Team.

Their unwavering dedication and hard work have once again proven that Hockey is truly India’s game, embodying our nation’s unyielding spirit. In Odisha, where hockey holds a special place in our hearts, this historic day will forever be etched in our memories as a momentous triumph for our beloved sport and our nation.

“I wish the Indian Team the very best as they prepare for the Paris Olympic Games next year,” he added. The government of Odisha has been sponsoring the Indian hockey teams since 2018.

