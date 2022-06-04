New Delhi: 23-year old blonde-haired leggy, Shane Warne kick-started his Test career in England with an absolute reaper of a delivery that marked the beginning of a legacy in world cricket which is still unmatched in today’s time.Also Read - Shane Warne: Fitting Tribute At Lord's As Mark Taylor Terms Commentary Box Named After Warnie 'Huge Honour'

On 4th June, 1993, the match was on the 2nd day of the 1st Test in Manchester. Australia were bundled out for 289 and England were well set at 80/1 in the 28th over of the day.

In came the young leg-spinner who had a decent outing in the tour games against Surrey, Leicestershire and Somerset. His very first ball in England, it drifted lazily onto the leg stump and then spat back a yard to clip the top of the off-stump. Mike Gatting was shell-shocked and the umpire at the other end Dickie Bird turned to him and said, 'Shane, you will put your name in the record books'.

Shane Warne on this day 29 years ago bowled the ‘Ball Of The Century’ which left everyone in awe. A magician with the ball in hand, one of the greatest!pic.twitter.com/k7br4OyKlF — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 4, 2022

“The ball of the century was a fluke. It really was,” Warne said in 2017. “I never did it again in the first ball of any time. It really was a fluke but I think it was meant to be.”

“As a leg-spinner, you always try to bowl a perfect leg-break every ball and I managed to do it first up. It sort of changed my whole life really on and off the field.”

Mike Gatting reacting to perhaps the greatest delivery of the history of the game said that he was happy to be bowled by the greatest spinner of all time.

“We thought we’d have a look at him, see what he’s about and what he could do, but it was a remarkable delivery. There are people who think I should have padded it away but I never tried to lunge at a spinner. I was more worried about being bowled around the back of my legs.”, he said to Daily Mail.

“I had most of it covered and had ensured it would not get round the back of my legs and if it did anything else, I was in the right position to react, but it spun quickly as well as a long way. It was a leg break and I knew he had put a lot of revs on it and we knew the wicket might turn, but not that much!”, he told.

“I’m happy to have been bowled by it because had it been some blond bloke who only played about 10 Test matches and got 27 wickets, then I would have been really upset. As it was, he became the best spinner of all time, so you don’t mind so much”, he added.