All India Football Federation confirmed the appointment of Thomas Dennerby as the Head Coach of the Indian Women’s U-17 team for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World India 2020.

The 60-year old UEFA Pro Diploma holder comes with a rich experience of 30 years coaching in which he guided Sweden Women’s National Team to a third-place finish in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Germany 2011, and a quarterfinal spot in the 2012 London Olympics.

His last assignment was with the Nigerian Senior Women’s National Team where he coached the Super Falcons in the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019. He also guided the Nigerian women to win the AWCON 2018, and was awarded the 2018 Coach of the Year in Nigeria. Sweden are currently ranked 5 in the FIFA Ranking, while Nigeria are at 36.

“Thomas is the right candidate to coach the Women’s U-17 Team in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020. I am confident that with his vast experience he will be able to implement the technicalities of modern day Football among the future generation of Indian women’s football team. I wish him good luck,” Praful Patel, President, All India Football Federation said

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is slated to kick-off on November 3, 2020 and Dennerby thanked AIFF for making him a “part of the project.”

“It is a big challenge to be coaching the host of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020. I am extremely humbled and grateful to AIFF for giving me the responsibility to groom the team for the World Cup,” he stated.

“There are 12 months still left for the mega event and that with my experience of having coached in World Cups, Olympics, European Championships, I would be able to stitch them into a formidable team. The optimism and cooperation among all in the Federation makes me feel we will achieve it together.”

Dennerby has also coached in the FIFA World Cup in China 2007, the 2009 European Championships for Women, and was involved with the Swedish FA for scouting and analytical purpose in European Championships in 2013 and 2017, FIFA World Cup 2015, and the Brazil Olympics in 2016.

Klas Molin, Ambassador of Sweden to India was happy and proud to learn about Dennerby taking charge.

“Sweden has a long and rich history of football with the Womens’ National Team currently ranked 5 in the world. We have also won medals in several World and European Championships. Women’s football is important as a sport and as a route to empowerment and equality. We look forward to supporting India on this exciting journey,” Molin said in a statement.

“Thomas Dennerby is a well-known and respected personality in Swedish Football — both as an excellent former player, and as a coach. I wish him and India’s promising team and the entire Indian footballing community all the best for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup and beyond.”

All India Football Federation General Secretary Mr. Kushal Das said “Indian women’s football would immensely benefit under Thomas Dennerby.”

“His credentials as a coach is sure to add immense value to the players, and the overall ecosystem of women’s football in India. I am sure he will help U-17 Women’s team evolve into mature players in their quest to bring further glory to women’s football in India,” he mentioned.