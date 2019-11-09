The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday confirmed the appointment of Thomas Dennerby as the head coach of the Indian women’s U-17 team for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2020.

The 60-year-old UEFA Pro Diploma holder comes with a rich experience of 30 years coaching in which he guided Sweden women’s national team to a third-place finish in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Germany 2011, and a quarterfinal spot in the 2012 London Olympics.



His last assignment was with the Nigerian senior women’s national team where he coached the Super Falcons in the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019. He also guided the Nigerian women to win the AWCON 2018, and was awarded the 2018 Coach of the Year in Nigeria.

Sweden are currently ranked 5 in the FIFA Ranking, while Nigeria are at 36.

Welcome Dennerby on board, AIFF President Praful Patel said: “Thomas is the right candidate to coach the Women’s U-17 Team in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020. I am confident that with his vast experience he will be able to implement the technicalities of modern day football among the future generation of Indian women’s football team. I wish him good luck.”

Meanwhile, Dennerby thanked AIFF for making him a ‘part of the project’.

“It is a big challenge to be coaching the host of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020. I am extremely humbled and grateful to AIFF for giving me the responsibility to groom the team for the World Cup,” he stated.

“There are 12 months still left for the mega event and that with my experience of having coached in World Cups, Olympics, European Championships, I would be able to stitch them into a formidable team. The optimism and cooperation among all in the Federation makes me feel we will achieve it together,” Dennerby added.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is slated to kick-off on November 3, 2020 in India.