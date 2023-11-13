Home

Thomas Muller Thanks Virat Kohli, Indian Cricket Team For Gifting ODI Jersey; Wishes Good Luck For ICC World Cup 2023

Muller has been supporting Team India for a long time and he has always voiced his support for the Men in Blue and Virat Kohli on social media.

Thomas Muller with the Indian cricket team, ODI World Cup 2023 jersey. (Image: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Bayern Munich and Germany star footballer, Thomas Muller took to social media on Thursday to thank Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for sending him a personalised ODI World Cup 2023 jersey. Muller has been supporting Team India for a long time and he has always voiced his support for the Men in Blue and Virat Kohli on social media.

Virat Kohli has been an ardent Germany fan apart from being a big follower of Cristiano Ronaldo. Muller has always return the favour to Kohli for supporting the Die Mannschaft.

In the latest video, Muller can be see unboxing the video and was very much elated to get the Blue jersey of India.

”Thank you, Team India for the shirt and good luck at the World Cup”, Muller said in the video.

”It’s a pleasure. I have to try and play cricket in my garden”, he further added.

Here is an old post of Muller supporting India at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He`s a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past 🏏✊😃 #Cricket #GermanyCheersForIndia #esmuellert pic.twitter.com/hwS4apAlIE — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) June 3, 2019

India will be playing the semi-finals against New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

