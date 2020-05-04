Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign as Manchester United manager is a stuff of legends not only for the success they had under hum but also for his intense dressing room rants aimed at players when they under-performed. Also Read - Sergio Aguero Happy at Manchester City But Doesn't Rule Out Move to Spain

Patrice Evra has recalled one such incident when Ferguson unloaded on players for not signing autographs during a pre-season tour.

"Before we came on the bus, we were really tired, I'll be honest with you, and there was a queue of fans,' Evra was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. "The players were like 'when no one signs, no one has to sign'. So we went straight to the bus, every one, and I look out the window and I see Sir Alex Ferguson signing each autograph."

Having witnessed the boss obliging the fans even as the players sat inside the bus, Evra correctly anticipated a dressing down was in order.

“I swear he must have signed for like 45 minutes. He was signing for everyone. I say ‘guys, when the boss comes on the bus, we are done!'” he recalled. “He came on the bus and he gave us the hairdryer. ‘What the hell do you think you are? Those people are paying your salary. Those people are coming to watch you. Now get the f**k down there and sign!’. And we had to sign each fan. But that’s the mentality.”

During his time at Old Trafford, the French defender won the Champions League in 2008, five Premier League titles and three League Cups.

A fan favourite, Evra also spoke of his immense respect for the English club which he represented for eight-and-a-half years.

“Every time I was shaking the hands of Bobby Charlton, I feel something. And every time I saw him in the plane travelling with us when I know what’s happening with all his ex-team-mates, I was like; ‘This person is a miracle’,” the 38-year-old said.

“But maybe some kids – and it’s not an excuse – even if they are like six, seven, when they play for this club they need to know every person working for this club, and this is really important. You don’t have any excuse. Just watch some DVDs like I did. So every time I was putting this shirt on, and I know how many people have worn this shirt and won. Respect this tradition, the philosophy. I was like, ‘I can’t let down those people’,” he added.