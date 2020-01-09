Fresh off a successful ankle surgery, Manchester United Paul Pogba was so woozy that he mistook Apple juice to be urine in an Instagram video. Pogba went under the knife and posted the video from the hospital bed, and although he later deleted it, the effect of heavy medication was evident through his body language

“I thought I could drink my pee pee, it looks like apple juice,” he said in the video.

The surgery which Pogba went was for a different ankle injury to the one that ruled him out for a major chunk of the season. With United struggling to get their act together, they would expect a speedy Pogba to have a speedy recovery, but at the moment, the striker was simply happy for the surgery to have fared well and successfully.

“I don’t even know if I’m ok or if I’m high or sober – I don’t look sober, don’t ask me if it went well because I don’t know. “I can’t really feel my toes but I’m still alive, that’s the good news. After the operation, we’ve still got the smile, we’re blessed, I’m still alive, everything went well. They gave me something, I don’t know what it was but it feels good,” Pogba said in the video.

“They took something and put it in my arms then after that they told me to think about good things – I thought about my son then it took longer to put me to sleep. After, I don’t know what happened. I just woke up and said, where am I?

A World Cup winner for France, Pogba returned to United in 2016 on a five-year-contract for a then-record for highest football transfer fee at €105 million (£89.3 million) plus bonuses of €5 million, surpassing the former record holder Gareth Bale.

Pogba started for Manchester United in their opening game in the Premier League in August last year, providing two assists in the club’s 4–0 home win over Chelsea. In September, Pogba made his 100th Premier League appearance in a 1–1 home draw against Arsenal, before it was announced a month later that he will be out till December.

