The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) has constituted a committee to investigate into the alleged drunken brawl involving three top hoopsters, who are attending a training camp. “I have constituted a three-member committee which will find out the fact and take all the statements. We are waiting for the medical test report. Whoever is found guilty strict action will be taken against them,” BFI secretary-general Chander Mukhi Sharma told PTI.

The three players are Amjyot Singh, Arshpreet Bhullar and Amritpal Singh, who are attending the BFI training camp at Vidyanagar in the city.

On Wednesday night, which was their off day, the trio went out of the campus on two motorcycles without informing anyone, said Sharma adding they later allegedly had liquor. While returning, Amjyot who was riding pillion with Bhullar, sustained injuries after their bike skidded off.

A police constable patrolling the area was witness to the incident, Sharma added.

Amjyot accused Bhullar and Amritpal Singh of insisting on going out and said “they will now have to answer for the injuries” and the damage to the bike belonging to one of the staffers in the camp, Sharma said.

Later, when they reached the campus, they informed their coach about the incident. “I asked the coach to find out what the issues are. They said they got injuries. By the time Amjyot thought he should go offensive. He accused his colleagues that they had beaten him up and put photographs in the social media (Facebook). The other players refuted his charge,” Sharma added.

The BFI secretary-general said he called Amjyot at 11.30 pm on that day but he was not in a position to reply because he was under the “influence of liquor”.

However, Amjyot approached the police to lodge a complaint. In the night on that day, a police team came to record the statement.

On Thursday morning, Amjyot decided not to lodge a complaint. “We have got the medical test done. I am waiting for the medical report,” Sharma said.

The three players were part of the Indian contingent which had gone to play the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia in 2018.