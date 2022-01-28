New Delhi: Produced annually for more than three decades now, WWE’s premier live event is all set to return to screens in less than a week. Whether you’re a dedicated WWE fan or you’ve just begun your journey into the games, we’ve put together a guide that lists down why you can’t miss this season of Royal Rumble along with all that you can expect to watch. As we draw closer to the date, here’s all the action and entertainment that will make you hold your breath in excitement.Also Read - WWE: Xia Li – The Protector Debuts This Saturday on SmackDown

The Return of Superstars: Expect the return of some of the company’s most renowned male and female talents in the ring this year. The longest-reigning Raw Women’s Champion in history Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Fame recognized tag team, the Bella Twins are all set to re-create the magic they’ve always been known for. Icons like Brock Lesnar who won the WWE championship in 6 months post his debut will be taking on “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley in a dream collision while Superstar spouses will join forces in battle when Edge & Beth Phoenix go to war against The Miz & Maryse and much more. Also Read - WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins to Face Big E, Kevin Owens in Day 1 Pay-Per-View

Debuting Talent to the Series: This season makes way for a few fresh faces who will amp up the arena to a whole new level. As the son of the incomparable Rey Mysterio, RAW superstar Dominik Mysterio is all set to make his first Royal Rumble appearance. NXT Superstar Summer Rae, SmackDown talent to behold Aliyah and Austin Theory with his rapid rise to fame will leave anticipation running at an all-time high. Also Read - WWE: Five Female Superstars to Watch Out For at Survivor Series 2021

The Road to WrestleMania 38: Royal Rumble doesn’t just end in one evening. The winner of the Rumble’s men and women matches will go on to face the universal champion at WrestleMania in April 2022. Part of WWE’s ‘Big 5’ events, WrestleMania takes place on one of the grandest stages of sport entertainment, with the largest superstars participating and clashing in the ring. Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, an unprecedented Superstore Axxess, WWE Hall of Fame induction and NXT Stand & Deliver are some of the events that will witness a battle in the two-night tournament.

The countdown has begun! Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2022 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on January 30, 2022, from 6:30 am (IST).

Repeat telecast: 11:00 am; 8:00 pm