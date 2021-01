Dream11 Prediction

THU vs HEA Fantasy Cricket Tips Big Bash League – T20 Knockout: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat T20 at Manuka Oval 1:45 PM IST January 31 Sunday: Also Read - BCCI to Host IPL 2021 in India: Report

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of THU vs HEA, Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Player List, Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – THU vs HEA KFC Big Bash League – T20, Online Cricket Tips – Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat KFC Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Big Bash League, Fantasy Tips – Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Also Read - TN vs BRD Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 Final Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Tamil Nadu vs Baroda at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad at 7 PM IST January 31 Sunday

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat will take place at 1.15 PM IST – January 31. Also Read - India vs England: Shubman Gill or Mayank Agarwal - Who Should Partner Rohit Sharma as Opener in Chennai Test?

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: The Manuka Oval

THU vs HEA My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Sam Billings

Batsmen – Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Chris Lynn, Joe Denly

All-Rounders – Daniel Sams (VC), Ben Cutting, Marnus Labuschagne (C)

Bowlers – Xavier Bartlett, Tanveer Sangha, Mitchell Swepson

Likely XI

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Sam Billings (WK), Daniel Sams, Brendan Doggett, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew.

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Chris Lynn (C), Jack Wildermuth, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Marnus Labuschagne, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson.

SQUADS

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Sam Billings (WK), Daniel Sams, Brendan Doggett, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew, Jonathan Cook, Chris Tremain, Matt Gilkes, Ollie Davies, Alex Ross, Baxter Holt, Arjun Nair, Jason Sangha.

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Chris Lynn (C), Jack Wildermuth, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Marnus Labuschagne, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, James Bazley, Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper, Connor Sully, Ben Laughlin, Simon Milenko, Jack Sinfield.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ THU Dream11 Team/ HEA Dream11 Team/ Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Prediction/ Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips KFC Big Bash League – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.