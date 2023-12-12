Home

Sports

THU vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Manuka Oval, Canberra, Australia 1:45 PM IST December 12, Tuesday

THU vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Manuka Oval, Canberra, Australia 1:45 PM IST December 12, Tuesday

Here is the Dream 11 of THU vs HEA KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and THU vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, THU vs HEA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, THU vs HEA Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2023 Series.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

THU vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Here is the Dream 11 of THU vs HEA KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and THU vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, THU vs HEA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, THU vs HEA Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2023 Series. THU vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Manuka Oval, Canberra, Australia 1:45 PM IST December 12, Tuesday.

Trending Now

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League 2023 match toss between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers will take place at 1:15 PM IST

You may like to read

Time: 11th December 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra, Australia.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Team

Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, David Warner, Alex Hales(vc), Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu(c), Mitchell Swepson, Nathan McAndrew, Xavier Bartlett.

THU vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: David Warner, Matthew Gilkes(WK), Oliver Davies, Cameron Bancroft(WK), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Chris Green(C), Jason Sangha, Nathan McAndrew, Zaman- Khan, Gurinder Sandhu

Brisbane Heat: Usman Khawaja(C), Colin Munro, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Billings(WK), Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann

Squads

Sydney Thunder (THU) Squad: David Warner, Matthew Gilkes(WK), Oliver Davies, Cameron Bancroft(WK), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Chris Green(C), Jason Sangha, Nathan McAndrew, Zaman- Khan, Gurinder Sandhu, Liam Hatcher, Alex Hales, William Salzmann, Liam Doddrell, Blake Nikitaras, Sam Konstas, Tanveer Sangha

Brisbane Heat (HEA) Squad: Usman Khawaja(C), Colin Munro, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Billings(WK), Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Lachlan Hearne, Josh Brown-I, Nathan McSweeney, Jimmy Peirson(WK), Jack Wood, Jack Wildermuth, Will Prestwidge, Matt Renshaw, Charlie Wakim

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.