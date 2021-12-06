THU vs HEA Dream11 Team Predictions Big Bash League T20

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's THU vs HEA at Manuka Oval: In the match no.2 of the Big Bash League T20 tournament, Brisbane Heat will take on Sydney Thunder at the Manuka Oval on Monday. The Big Bash League T20 THU vs HEA match will start at 1:45 PM IST – December 6. Brisbane Heat have made a few changes this season, the major one being Jimmy Peirson's appointment as full-time captain. With the likes of Chris Lynn and Ben Duckett in the ranks, Brisbane Heat will look to stamp their authority in this edition of BBL. On the other hand, Sydney Thunder have done reasonably well in recent years. Much like the Heat, they also have a resourceful squad with the potential to go all the way. Here is the Big Bash League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and THU vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, THU vs HEA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, THU vs HEA Probable XIs Big Bash League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League T20.

TOSS: The Big Bash League T20 toss between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder will take place at 1:15 PM IST – December 6.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra.

THU vs HEA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sam Billings

Batsmen – Alex Hales (C), Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Usman Khawaja

All-rounders – Ben Cutting (vc), Jack Wildermuth, Daniel Sams

Bowlers – Saqib Mahmood, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

THU vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Alex Ross, Sam Billings, Jason Sangha, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green (C), Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain, Gurinder Sandhu.

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (C/wk), Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, James Bazley, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Matt Kuhnemann, Cameron Gannon.

THU vs HEA Squads

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Sam Billings, Jason Sangha, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green (Captain), Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook, Gurinder Sandhu, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Tanveer Sangha, Sam Whiteman.

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn, Ben Duckett, Tom Cooper, Jimmy Peirson (wk/Captain), Nathan McSweeney, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Xavier Bartlett, Liam Guthrie, Cameron Gannon, James Bazley.

