THU vs HEA Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s THU vs HEA at Manuka Oval, Canberra: In the seventh match of the ongoing Big Bash League tournament, Sydney Thunder will take on Brisbane Heat in Canberra. Both the teams have started their season with a defeat each. Both lost to Melbourne Stars and will be eager to register the first win come Monday. See the latest THU vs HEA Dream11 Team. Also check Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of THU vs HEA, KFC Big Bash League – T20, Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Player List, Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction Online Cricket Tips Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat KFC Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Big Bash League 2020, Fantasy Tips – Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Also Read - BDH vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 Eliminator: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Beximco Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal T20 Match at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur 12 PM IST December 14 Monday

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat will take place at 1.15 PM IST – December 14. Also Read - GEN vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Genoa vs Juventus Football Match at Luigi Ferraris Stadium 10.30 PM IST December 13 Sunday

Time: 1.45 PM IST. Also Read - SOU vs SHF Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Southampton vs Sheffield United Football Match at St. Mary’s Stadium 5:30 PM IST December 13 Sunday

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra.

THU vs HEA My Dream11 Team

Callum Ferguson (captain), Daniel Sams (vice-captain), Jimmy Peirson, Alex Hales, Chris Lynn, Tom Cooper, Ben Cutting, Dan Lawrence, Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Jack Wood

THU vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Baxter Holt, Jonathan Cook, Tanveer Sangha.

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn, Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jimmy Peirson, Simon Milenko, Jack Wood, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin

THU vs HEA Full Squads

Brisbane Heat: Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn (captain), Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Simon Milenko, Jack Wood, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Connor Sully, James Bazley, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Matthew Willans

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (captain), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Baxter Holt (wk), Jonathan Cook, Tanveer Sangha, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Adam Milne, Arjun Nair, Chris Tremain

Check Dream11 Prediction/ THU Dream11 Team/ HEA Dream11 Team/ Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Prediction/ Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Big Bash League – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.