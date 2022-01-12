THU vs HUR Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Time: 9.45 PM IST.

Venue: Marvel Stadium, Docklands

THU vs HUR My Dream11 Team

Matthew Gilkes, Ben McDermott, Jason Sangha, Alex Hales, Peter Handscomb, Daniel Sams, D’Arcy Short, Mitchell Owen, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Mohammad Hasnain

Captain: D’Arcy Short Vice-Captain: Jason Sangha

THU vs HUR Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunders: Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes, Jason Sangha©, Daniel Sams, Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Baxter Holt(wk), Gurinder Sandhu, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Mohammad Hasnain, Arjun Nair, Brendan Doggett

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott(wk), Caleb Jewell, Peter Handscomb©, D’Arcy Short, Tim David, Tom Lammonby, Mitchell Owen, Thomas Rogers, Will Sanders, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Macalister Wright, Gabe Bell