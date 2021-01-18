THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s THU vs HUR at Manuka Oval, Canberra: Sydney Thunder will take on Hobart Hurricanes will take on each other in Match 43 of the ongoing Big Bash League today. Thunder have won six and lost four of their 10 matches to be placed second in the standings while Hurricanes are seventh with five wins and as many defeats. Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SCO vs HUR, Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List, Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Player List, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – SCO vs HUR KFC Big Bash League – T20, Online Cricket Tips – Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction, Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Also Read - BRD vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021: Probable XIs And Toss Timing For Today's Baroda vs Gujarat Match

TOSS: The Big Bash League toss between Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes will take place at 1:15 PM IST – January 18. Also Read - KAR vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021: Probable XIs And Toss Timing For Today's Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur at 12 PM IST January 18 Monday

Time: 1:45 PM IST. Also Read - INT vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Inter Milan vs Juventus Football Match at Giuseppe Meazza 1:15 AM IST January 18 Monday

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra.

THU vs HUR My Dream11 Team

Daniel Sams (captain), Alex Hales (vice-captain), Ben McDermott, Peter Handscomb, Callum Ferguson, Usman Khawaja, D’Arcy Short, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew

THU vs HUR Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson, Sam Billings, Alex Ross, Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Daniel Sams

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb, Will Jacks, Tim David, Johan Botha, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane

THU vs HUR Full Squads

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (captain), Sam Billings (wk), Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Jonathan Cook, Tanveer Sangha, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Baxter Holt, Arjun Nair, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott (wk), D’Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (captain), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Will Jacks, David Moody, Wil Parker, Nick Winter, Macalister Wright

Check Dream11 Prediction/ THU Dream11 Team/ HUR Dream11 Team/ Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Prediction/ Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Big Bash League – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.