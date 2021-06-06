THU vs LIG Dream11 Team Predictions England Women’s ODD

Thunder vs Lightning Dream11 Team Prediction England Women's ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's THU vs LIG at Boughton Hall CC Ground: In match no. 12 of England Women's ODD tournament, Thunder will lock horns with the Lightning at the Boughton Hall CC Ground on Sunday. The England Women's ODD THU vs LIG match will start at 3 PM IST – June 6. Thunder have won one of their two games. They come into this encounter having won their previous one by 36 runs and will look to continue their winning momentum. On the other hand, Lightning are winless so far in the competition having lost both their matches. They come into this fixture on the back of a six-run loss to the Northern Diamonds. Here is the England Women's ODD Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and THU vs LIG Dream11 Team Prediction, THU vs LIG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, THU vs LIG Probable XIs England Women's ODD, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Thunder vs Lightning, Fantasy Playing Tips – England Women's ODD.

TOSS: The England Women's ODD toss between Thunder and Lightning will take place at 2:30 PM IST – June 6.

Time: 3 PM IST.

Venue: Boughton Hall CC Ground.

THU vs LIG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ellie Threlkeld

Batters – Tammy Beaumont, Teresa Graves, Georgie Boyce

All-rounders – Emma Lamb (C), Kathryn Bryce (VC), Lucy Higham

Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Kirstie Gordon, Piepa Cleary

THU vs LIG Probable Playing 11s

Thunder: Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Ellie Threlkeld (wk), Piepa Clear, Natalie Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Laura Marshall, Danielle Collins, Alex Hartley (C), Hannah Jones.

Lightning: Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (C), Abi Freeborn, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Shachi Pai, Teresa Graves, Yvonne Graves, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro.

THU vs LIG Squads

Thunder: Alex Hartley (C), Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Alice Clarke, Daniella Collins, Kate Cross, Rebecca Duckworth, Alice Dyson, Sophie Ecclestone, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Daisy Mullan, Olivia Thomas, Ellie Threlkeld, Sophia Turner.

Lightning: Kathryn Bryce (C), Grace Ballinger, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce, Bethan Ellis, Abbey Freeborn, Kirstie Gordon, Teresa Graves, Yvonne Graves, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham, Leah Kellogg, Michaela Kirk, Ellie Mitchell, Sophie Munro, Sonia Odedra, Shachi Pai, Alicia Presland.

