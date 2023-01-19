Home

THU vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022-23 Fantasy Hints

TOSS – The KFC Big Bash League 2022 match toss between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades will take place at 1.15 PM IST

Time – January 19, Thursday

Venue:Manuka Oval, Canberra.

THU vs REN Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sam Harper(c)

Batters: Aaron Finch, Alex Ross, Olivier Davies

All-rounders: Will Sutherland, Daniel Sams(VC)

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Tom Stewart Rogers.

THU vs REN Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Matthew Gilkes (wk), David Warner, Sam Whiteman, Olivier Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Usman Qadir, and Brendon Doggett.

Melbourne Renegades: Martin Guptill, Jake Fraser McGurk, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Critchley, Jonathon Wells, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Ruwantha Kellepotha, Kane Richardson, and Fawad Ahmed.