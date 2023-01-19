Top Recommended Stories
THU vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022-23 Fantasy Hints: Live Streaming – Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Manuka Oval, Canberra 1.45 PM IST January 19, Thursday
Here is the KFC Big Bash League 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and THU vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, THU vs REN Fantasy Cricket Prediction, THU vs REN Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2022 Series.
THU vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022-23 Fantasy Hints: Here is the KFC Big Bash League 2022-23 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and THU vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, THU vs REN Fantasy Cricket Prediction, THU vs REN Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2022 Series. THU vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Live Streaming – Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Manuka Oval, Canberra 1.45 PM IST January 19, Thursday.
Also Read:
- VIP vs ABD, ILT20 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 7: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight T20 at Dubai 7.30 PM IST Jan 18, Wed
- EAC vs CT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips SA T20 League Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Match 9: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20I Match at St George's Park, Gqeberha, 9 PM IST January 16, Monday
- ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20I Match at Harare Stadium, 4:30 PM IST January 14, Saturday
TOSS – The KFC Big Bash League 2022 match toss between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades will take place at 1.15 PM IST
Time – January 19, Thursday
Venue:Manuka Oval, Canberra.
THU vs REN Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Sam Harper(c)
Batters: Aaron Finch, Alex Ross, Olivier Davies
All-rounders: Will Sutherland, Daniel Sams(VC)
Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Tom Stewart Rogers.
THU vs REN Probable Playing XIs
Sydney Thunder: Matthew Gilkes (wk), David Warner, Sam Whiteman, Olivier Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Usman Qadir, and Brendon Doggett.
Melbourne Renegades: Martin Guptill, Jake Fraser McGurk, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Critchley, Jonathon Wells, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Ruwantha Kellepotha, Kane Richardson, and Fawad Ahmed.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.