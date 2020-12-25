THU vs REN Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's THU vs REN at Manuka Oval in Canberra: In another exciting encounter of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, Melbourne Renegades will take on Sydney Thunder at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Saturday – December 26. The Big Bash League – T20 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades match will begin at 12:40 PM IST. Thunder are currently fifth on the points table with two wins in 3 games and will look to continue their momentum, while Melbourne Renegades have won one game out of their 3 matches. It will be a good opportunity for Renegades to jump on the points table. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and THU vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, THU vs REN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, THU vs REN Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades will take place at 12:10 PM IST – December 26.

Time: 12:40 PM IST.

Venue: Manuka Oval in Canberra.

THU vs REN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Baxter Holt

Batsmen – Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja (VC), Alex Hales, Aaron Finch (C)

All-Rounders – Daniel Sams, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers – Chris Green, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor

THU vs REN Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nabi, Aaron Finch (C), Noor Ahmad, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Peter Hatzoglou.

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Alex Ross, Baxter Holt (WK), Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Jonathan Cook, Nathan McAndrew

THU vs REN SQUADS

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (C) Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Peter Hatzoglou, Jon Holland, Brody Couch.

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Alex Ross, Baxter Holt (WK), Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Jonathan Cook, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Davies, Brendan Dogget, Matt Gilkes, Tanveer Sangha, Arjun Nair, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain

