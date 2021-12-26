THU vs SIX Dream11 Team Predictions Big Bash League T20

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's THU vs SIX at Sydney Showground Stadium: In match no. 20 of Big Bash League T20 tournament, Sydney Thunder will take on Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Sunday. The Big Bash League T20 THU vs SIX match will start at 12:35 PM IST – December 26. Sydney Thunder defeated Brisbane Heat by 53 runs to register their second win in this tournament. Thunder are placed at the 4th spot in the BBL T20 points table with 9 points. Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers have already played 5 matches and won 4 of those. Their solitary loss came against Hobart Hurricanes by 44 runs (D/L Method). Josh Philippe and Moises Henriques are in red-hot form for Sixers. They occupy the 2nd spot in the BBL T20 standings with 14 points. Here is the Big Bash League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and THU vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, THU vs SIX Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, THU vs SIX Probable XIs Big Bash League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League T20.

TOSS: The Big Bash League T20 toss between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers will take place at 12:15 PM IST – December 26.

Time: 12:35 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium.

THU vs SIX My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Sam Billings (VC), Josh Philippe (C)

Batters – Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, James Vince, Alex Ross

All-rounders – Moises Henriques, Daniel Sams

Bowlers – Sean Abbott, Saqib Mahmood, Tanveer Sangha

THU vs SIX Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Sam Billings (WK), Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Chris Green (C), Daniel Sams, Saqib Mahmood, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Cutting, Alex Ross, Nathan McAndrew.

Sydney Thunder: Josh Philippe (WK), Daniel Hughes, Lloyd Pope, James Vince, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Chris Jordan, Ben Dwarshuis.

THU vs SIX Squads

Sydney Thunder: Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings (wk), Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Alex Ross, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (Captain), Saqib Mahmood, Tanveer Sangha, Jonathan Cook, Lachlan Hearne, Baxter Holt, Arjun Nair, Gurinder Sandhu, Chris Tremain, Sam Whiteman.

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (Captain), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Lloyd Pope, Shadab Khan, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Todd Murphy, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Nick Winter.

