THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's THU vs SIX at Manuka Oval, Canberra: In a top of the table clash, Sydney Thunder will be up against Sydney Sixers today. Sixers have so far played nine matches and with nine wins are at the top of the points table while Thunder are second, also with six wins from nine matches.

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra.

THU vs SIX My Dream11 Team

Usman Khawaja (captain), Josh Philippe (vice-captain), Sam Billings, James Vince, Callum Ferguson, Daniel Christian, Daniel Sams, Lloyd Pope, Jake Ball, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha

THU vs SIX Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson, Sam Billings, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, and Nathan McAndrew

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Jackson Bird, Jake Ball, Steve O’Keefe, Carlos Brathwaite and Lloyd Pope

THU vs SIX Full Squads

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (captain), Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Brendan Doggett, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain, Arjun Nair, Jason Sangha, Daniel Sams, Baxter Holt, Jonathan Cook, Matthew Gilkes, Oliver Davies

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (captain), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Steve O’Keefe, Jackson Bird, Jake Ball, Lloyd Pope, Justin Avendano, Nicholas Bertus, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Thomas Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu

