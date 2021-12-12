THU vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's THU vs STA at Sydney Showground Stadium: In the match no. 10 of Big Bash League T20 tournament, the battle between two struggling sides will take place as Melbourne Stars take on Sydney Thunder at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Sunday. The Big Bash League T20 THU vs STA match will start at 1:45 PM IST – December 12. Sydney Thunder lost to Melbourne Stars in the previous face-off by 4 runs on Friday. Despite fighting knocks from Matthew Gilkes and Sam Billings, they couldn't secure the points. With one win and a loss, Thunder are at the fifth spot in the standings with 5 points. On the other hand, Melbourne Stars regrouped themselves and won a thriller against Sydney Thunder in their last game by 4 runs. Andre Russell's return provided Stars a massive boost. Here is the Big Bash League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and THU vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, THU vs STA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, THU vs STA Probable XIs Big Bash League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League T20.

TOSS: The Big Bash League T20 toss between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder will take place at 1:15 PM IST – December 12.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney.

THU vs STA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Sam Billings (VC), Joe Clarke

Batters – Marcus Stoinis (Captain), Alex Ross, Nick Larkin

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Daniel Sams

Bowlers – Nathan Coulter-Nile, Gurinder Sandhu, Nathan McAndrew

THU vs STA Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Sam Whiteman, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (C), Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha.

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Maxwell (C), Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Andre Russell, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch.

THU vs STA Squads

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Sam Whiteman, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (Captain), Gurinder Sandhu, Jonathan Cook, Lachlan Hearne, Baxter Holt, Arjun Nair, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain.

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Maxwell (Captain), Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Andre Russell, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch, Clint Hinchliffe, Peter Nevill, Sam Rainbird.

