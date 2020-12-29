THU vs STA Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s THU vs STA at Manuka Oval, Canberra: In another exciting battle of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, Sydney Thunder will take on Melbourne Stars at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on Tuesday – December 29. The Big Bash League – T20 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars match will begin at 1.45 PM IST. Stars and Thunder have done well in this tournament and have a couple of wins under their belt. While the Thunder have eleven points to their name, the Stars aren’t far off, with ten points. Despite resting stars like Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell has managed Stars brilliantly. The arrival of Nicholas Pooran has also bolstered the batting unit. Sydney Thunder, on the other hand, are placed third on the points table. They have a good balance of youth and experience on their side. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and THU vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, THU vs STA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, THU vs STA Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20. Also Read - REN vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League - T20 Match 18: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers T20 at Carrara Oval, Queensland 12:40 PM IST December 29 Tuesday

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars will take place at 1.15 PM IST – December 29. Also Read - EVE vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21- Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Everton vs Manchester City Football Match at Goodison Park 1.30 AM IST December 29 Tuesday

Time: 1.45 PM IST. Also Read - CHE vs AVL Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Chelsea vs Aston Villa Football Match at Stamford Bridge, London 11 PM IST December 28 Monday

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra.

THU vs STA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (VC), Hilton Cartwright, Usman Khawaja

All-rounders: Daniel Sams, Glenn Maxwell (C)

Bowlers: Tanveer Sangha, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher

THU vs STA Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Olivier Davies, Sam Billings (wk), Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Milne, and Nathan McAndrew.

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Zahir Khan, and Lance Morris.

THU vs STA SQUADS

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Baxter Holt (wk), Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Sam Billings, Jonathan Cook, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain.

Melbourne Stars: Glenn Maxwell (C), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Andre Fletcher.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ THU Dream11 Team/ STA Dream11 Team/ Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Prediction/ Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips KFC Big Bash League – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.