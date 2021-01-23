THU vs STR Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's THU vs STR at Adelaide Oval: In another enthralling encounter of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, Adelaide Strikers will take on Sydney Thunder at the Adelaide Oval Sunday – January 24. The Big Bash League – T20 Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers match will begin at 10:35 AM IST. Strikers and Thunder played brilliant cricket so far and are in contention for the playoffs spot. Adelaide Strikers will take on Sydney Thunder twice in two days, and the outcomes will define the fate of both the teams in this tournament going forward. Thunder are in a slightly more comfortable position than their opposition. They are placed third, having won seven of their 12 games. While Adelaide are placed fifth with six wins but they still have situation under their control so far. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and THU vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, THU vs STR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, THU vs STR Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers will take place at 10 AM IST – January 24.

Time: 10:35 AM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval.

THU vs STR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey, Sam Billings (VC)

Batsmen: Alex Hales (C), Callum Ferguson, Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt

All-rounders: Ben Cutting, Travis Head

Bowlers: Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Wes Agar

THU vs STR Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Sam Billings (wk), Brendan Doggett, Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Milne.

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (WK), Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head (C), Michael Neser, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar.

THU vs STR SQUADS

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Sam Billings (wk), Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Oliver Davies, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Brendan Doggett, Tanveer Sangha, Jonathan Cook, Matthew Gilkes, Baxter Holt, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain.

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Renshaw, Philip Salt, Alex Carey (wk/C), Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Peter Siddle, Harry Nielsen, Liam O Connor, Spencer Johnson, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente.

