THU Vs STR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 37: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today's Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, 1:45 PM IST
THU Vs STR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 37: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers
THU Vs STR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 37: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, 1:45 PM IST: Adelaide Strikers will be looking to grab the final knockout spot in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) when they take on already-eliminated Sydney Thunder at Manuka Oval in Canberra. Three teams – Brisbane Heat, Perth Scorchers, and Sydney Sixers have already made it to the knockouts. A win for Adelaide Strikers will guarantee them a spot in the last four. But a loss will keep Melbourne Stars alive in the competition.
THU Vs STR Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Cameron Bancroft
Batters: Alex Hales(VC), David Warner
All-Rounders: Matthew Short (C), D’Arcy Short, Jamie Overton, Daniel Sams
Bowlers: Toby Gray, David Payne, Tanveer Sangha, Henry Thornton
THU Vs STR Probable Playing XIs
Sydney Thunder: David Warner, Alex Hales, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Daniel Sams, Oliver Davies, Chris Green (c), Nathan McAndrew, Toby Gray, Liam Hatcher, Tanveer Sangha
Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), D’Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald, Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Jamie Overton, Harry Nielsen (wk), Henry Thornton, David Payne, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope
Squads
Sydney Thunder: David Warner, Alex Hales, Cameron Bancroft(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Chris Green(c), Nathan McAndrew, Toby Gray, Liam Hatcher, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Gilkes, Alex Ross, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha
Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short(c), D Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald, Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Jamie Overton, Harry Nielsen(w), Henry Thornton, David Payne, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope, Wes Agar, James Bazley, Brendan Doggett, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti
