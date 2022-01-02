THU vs STR Dream11 Team Predictions Big Bash League T20

Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers will lock horns against each other in the Match 32 of the Big Bash League on Sunday at Syndey Showground Stadium. When the two teams faced each other last time in the league, Thunders secured 22 run victory over Strikers. They posted a target of 188 for the opposition. In response, the Strikers could only score 165 runs. The Strikers have managed to win just one match from the seven they have played in the league so far. On the other hand, Thunder has secured four victories from seven matches.

TOSS: The Big Bash League T20 toss between Sydney Thunders and Adelaide Strikers will take place at 1:45 PM IST – January 02.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium.

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network, SONYLIV app.

THU vs STR Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder Squad: Matthew Gilkes, Oliver Davies, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings(w), Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Arjun Nair, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green(c), Brendan Doggett, Saqib Mahmood, Jonathan Cook, Mohammad Hasnain, Lachlan Hearne, Baxter Holt, Gurinder Sandhu, Chris Tremain

Adelaide Strikers Squad: Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen(w), George Garton, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle(c), Fawad Ahmed, Wes Agar, Henry Hunt, Liam Scott

