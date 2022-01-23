THU vs STR Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's THU vs STR at The Gabba, Melbourne Cricket Ground

Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and THU vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, THU vs STR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, THU vs STR Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers will take place at 1.15 PM IST – January 23.

Time: 1.45 PM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground

THU vs STR My Dream11 Team

Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Jason Sangha, Alex Ross, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Alex Carey, Matthew Short, Travis Head, Ian Cockbain, Peter Siddle.

Captain: Usman Khawaja Vice-Captain: Alex Ross

THU vs STR Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja (c), Jason Sangha, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha.

Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey (wk), Matthew Short, Travis Head, Ian Cockbain, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Thomas Kelly, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (c), Harry Conway, Fawad Ahmed.

THU vs STR SQUADS

Sydney Thunder Squad: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja(c), Jason Sangha, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Matthew Gilkes(w), Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Jonathan Cook, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Lachlan Hearne, Baxter Holt, Arjun Nair, Chris Tremain, Sam Whiteman

Adelaide Strikers Squad: Alex Carey(w), Matthew Short, Travis Head, Ian Cockbain, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Thomas Kelly, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle(c), Harry Conway, Fawad Ahmed, Harry Nielsen, Liam O Connor, Liam Scott, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall