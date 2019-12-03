Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Tianjin Bohai Bank Volleyball Club vs Igor Gorgonzola Novara FIVB Women’s Club World Championships 2019 – Volleyball Tips For Today’s Match 4 TBB vs IGN in Shaoxing, China: The 13th edition of Volleyball Club World Cup is being held in Shaoxing, China for a second straight year. A total of eight clubs from across the globe are competing at the event. It started from December 3 and will continue till December 8. The eight teams have been arranged into two pools of four. They participants will play each other in a round robin system to determine the overall ranking and classification.

In the semis, the team ranked first in Pool A will play against the second-ranked team from Pool B. The team ranked first in Pool B will play against the second-ranked team from Pool A. The losers of the semifinal matches will playoff for the bronze medal.

Match Timing – The volleyball match will take place at 5:30 PM (IST).

Venue: Shaoxing, China

My Dream11 Team

Stefania Sansonna, Xintong Chen (captain), Ning Wang, Yanan Li, Boya Chen (vice-captain), Jovana Brakocevic

TBB vs IGN SQUADS

Tianjin Bohai Bank Volleyball Club: Yingying Li, Xiangyu Gong, Yumo Yuan, Junwei Yu, Ting Zhu, Ning Wang, Yi Yang, Mengjie Wang, Destinee Hooker, Liwen Liu, Boya Chen, Xinyue Yuan, Zixuan Meng, Dou Meng, Yuanyuan Wang, Di Yao, Changning Zhang, Xintong Chen, Yanan Li, Yizhu Wang

Igor Gorgonzola Novara: Iza Mlakar, Jovana Brakocevic, Alessia Bolzonetti, Rachele Morello, Francesca Napodano, Megan Courtney, Federica Piacentini, Zuzanna Gorecka, Chiara Di Iulio, Cristina Chirichella, Stefania Sansonna, Micha Hancock, Valentina Arrighetti, Giulia Picchi, Bianca Orlandi, Elitsa Vasileva, Stefana Veljkovic, Matilde Frigerio, Veronica Costantini, Agata Tellone

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TBB Dream11 Team/ IGN Dream11 Team/ Tianjin Bohai Bank Volleyball Club Dream11 Team/ Igor Gorgonzola Novara Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more