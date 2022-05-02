STAMFORD, Conn., May 2, 2022: WWE revealed the name of its first major stadium event to be held in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years as WWE Clash at The Castle, emanating from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, September 3, 2022.Also Read - IPL 2022, KKR vs RR LIVE Cricket Score, Match 47: Nair Perishes; Samson Hits Fifty

Tickets for WWE Clash at The Castle will go on sale Friday, May 20. To learn more about registering for an exclusive presale opportunity beginning Wednesday, May 18,-CLICK HERE

The name of the show was exclusively revealed by WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre during a WWE Live event at London's O2 Arena tonight. McIntyre, the first-ever British WWE Champion, said of the announcement: "The city of Cardiff is ready for WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3, and I know that everyone in Wales, across the UK and around the entire world is ready to make history with us, too. Get your tickets and be part of the magic. I can't wait to hear just how loud Principality Stadium can get."

For more information over the coming weeks visit wwe.com.