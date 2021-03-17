TIG vs EAG Dream11 Prediction Kodak Kerala T20

KCA Tigers vs KCA Eagles Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Kerala T20 Match 23- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s TIG vs EAG at Sanathana Dharma College Ground: In the match no.16 of Kodak Kerala T20 tournament, KCA Tigers will take on KCA Eagles at the Sanathana Dharma College Ground on Thursday. The Kodak Kerala T20 TIG vs EAG match will start at 10 AM IST – March 18. Tigers will be having their backs against the wall in the KCA President’s T20 Cup, with just one win out of five matches. They head into the game on the back of a one-run loss to the KCA Panthers. Meanwhile, the Royals have have also flattered to deceive in the ongoing T20 competition, winning two of their five outings. They beat the KCA Eagles by seven wickets in their last fixture. The live TV telecast and online live streaming of Kodak Kerala T20 match will not be available. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England 4th T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7 PM IST March 18 Thursday

TOSS: The Kodak Kerala T20 toss between KCA Tigers EAG KCA Eagles will take place at 9.30 AM IST – March 18. Also Read - BAY vs LAZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Champions League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, And Predicted XIs For Today's Bayern Munich vs Lazio Round of 16 Match at Allianz Arena 1:30 AM IST March 18 Thursday

Time: 10 AM IST Also Read - RBMS vs KEL Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips ECS T10 - Rome 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Rome Bangla Morning Sun vs Kent Lanka Match 12 at Roma Cricket Ground 7:30 PM IST March 17 Wednesday

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

TIG vs EAG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Varun Nayanar, Mohammed Azharuddeen (C)

Batsmen – Akash Pillai, Ajinas M, Ashwin Anand

All-Rounders – Sachin Baby, Karimuttathu Rakesh (VC), Rabin Krishnan

Bowlers – Athul Raveendran, Fazil Fanoos, N. P. Basil

TIG vs EAG Probable Playing XIs

KCA Tigers: Bharath Surya, Ajith K A, Abhijit K, Varun Nayanar, Akhil Scaria, Ajinas M, Sachin Baby, Akash Pillai, Niranjan V Dev, Vinil T S/Fazil Fanoos, Athul Raveendran.

KCA Eagles: J. Ananthakrishnan, Subin S, Ashwin Anand, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rabin Krishnan, Sharafudheen, Gireesh P G, Abhishek Nair, Sreehari S Nair/N.P. Basil, KC Akshay.

TIG vs EAG Squads

KCA Tigers: Varun Nayanar (WK), Sachin Baby, Sreesanth, Fazil Fanoos, Muhammed Kaif (WK), Akash C Pillai, M Ajinas (C), Sachin MS, Akhil Scaria, Amal Ramesh, Abhijith K, Bharath Soorya M, Athul Raveendran, Akhil Anil, Gowtham Mohan, Niranjan V Dev, Vinil TS and Ajith KA.

KCA Eagles: Mohammed Azharuddeen (WK), Subin-S (WK), Basil Mathew, Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Ashwin Anand (C), J. Ananthakrishnan, Abhishek R Nair, Rakesh-KJ, K Adithya Krishnan, Sreehari S Nair, Sharafudheen-NM, Akhil MS-Balan, KC Akshay, N.P. Basil, Rabin -Krishna M and K Adithya Krishnan.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TIG Dream11 Team/ EAG Dream11 Team/ KCA Tigers Dream11 Player List/ KCA Eagles Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Kodak Kerala T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.