TIG vs EAG Dream11 Team Prediction

KCA Tigers vs KCA Eagles Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Presidents Cup T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s TIG vs EAG at Sanathana Dharma College Ground: In the sixth match of the ongoing Kodak Presidents Cup T20 tournament currently underway in Kerala, KCA Tigers will be up against KCA Eagles today. KCA Tigers vs KCA Eagles Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Presidents Cup T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of TIG vs EAG, Kodak Presidents Cup T20, KCA Tigers Dream11 Team Player List, KCA Eagles Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips KCA Tigers vs KCA Eagles T20, Online Cricket Tips TIG vs EAG T20, Online Cricket Tips KCA Tigers vs KCA Eagles Kodak Presidents Cup T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kodak Presidents Cup T20. Also Read - GRA vs XI-S Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips ECS T10 - Barcelona: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For Gracia vs XI Stars Match 101 at Montjuic Olympic Ground March 8 Monday 1:00 PM IST

TOSS: The Kodak Presidents Cup T20 toss between KCA Tigers and KCA Eagles will take place at 1:30 PM IST. Also Read - PAN vs TUS Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Kodak Presidents Cup T20 Match 5: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's KCA Panthers vs KCA Tuskers at Sanathana Dharma College Ground at 9 AM IST March 8 Monday

Time: 2:00 PM IST Also Read - WI vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20I Match at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua 3:30 AM IST March 8 Monday

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

TIG vs EAG My Dream11 Team

Abhijith K (captain), KC Akshay (vice-captain), Varun Nayanar, Ashwin Anand, Ajinas M, Ajith K A, J. Ananthakrishnan, Rabin Krishnan, Sharafudheen, Sreehari S Nair, Bharath Surya

TIG vs EAG Probable Playing XIs

KCA Tigers: Ajinas M, Varun Nayanar, Bharath Surya, Akash Pillai, Ajith K A, Akhil Scaria, Athul Raveendran, Abhijith K, Akhil Anil, Vinil T S, Niranjan V Dev

KCA Eagles: Ashwin Anand, Subin S, Gireesh PG, Akhil M S, J. Ananthakrishnan, Abhishek Nair, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Sreehari S Nair, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay, Rabin Krishnan

TIG vs EAG Squads

KCA Tigers: Muhammad Kaif, Aditya Mohan, Akhil Acaria, Athul Raveendran, Fazil Fanoos, Akhil Anil, Sreesanth, Gautham Mohan, Sachin Baby, Varun Nayanar, Bharath Surya, Ajith KA, Aquib Fazal, Akash C Pillai

KCA Eagles: J. Ananthakrishnan, Abhishek R Nair, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Aditya Krishnan, Sreehari S Nair, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay, N.P. Basil, Rabin Krishnan, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Basil Mathew, Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Ashwin Anand

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TIG Dream11 Team/ EAG Dream11 Team/ KCA Tigers Dream11 Player List/ KCA Eagles Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Kodak Presidents Cup T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.