Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Pondicherry’s Siechem Ground.

TIG vs PAN My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Yash Avinash Jadhav

Batsmen – D Rohit (C), Ameer Zeeshan, R Ragupathy, S Ashwanth

All-rounders – Sidak Gurvinder Singh (VC), Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma

Bowlers – S Santhamoorthy, Karthik B Nair, A Arvindaraj

SQUADS

Panthers XI:

Ameer Zeeshan N, D Rohit (C), Karthikeyan J, Shivam Singh, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, G Samuel A (WK), Bharat Bhushan Sharma/ TA Abeesh, A Arvindaraj, R Vijai, Ajay Dahiya, Naveen Karthikeyan D, Sheldon Jackson, K Murugan, P Akash, Shri Sivagunal, M Mathan, Bhupender Chauhan, TA Abeesh/ Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Abhishek Bagriya

Tigers XI:

J Manikandan, Satish Jangir B, Anand Subramanian, R Ragupathy (C), R Sabari, Yash Avinash Jadhav (WK), Karthik B Nair, Prashanth K Varma, N, AM Narayanan/S Ashwanth, R Premraj, S Santhamoorthy, Ajay Dhansing Badode, S Ashwanth/ AM Narayanan, Nitesh Thakur, I Naha, Ankur Kunder D, Sarath Satheesh C, A Kamaleeshwaran, S Magesh, Paras Dogra, Karthik Selvam

