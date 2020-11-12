Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The fourth match of the Pondicherry T20 tournament, that got underway on Wednesday, will be played between Tigers XI and Panthers XI.

Tigers XI vs Panthers XI Dream11 Team Prediction Siechem Pondicherry T20

TOSS: The Pondicherry T20 match toss between Tigers XI and Panthers XI will take place at 6 PM IST – November 12, Thursday.

Time: 6.30 PM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Pondicherry’s Siechem Ground.

TIG vs PAN My Dream11 Team

Sidak Gurvinder Singh (captain), A Arvindaraj (vice-captain), S Ashwanth, Sagar Trivedi, R Sharma, TA Abeesh, S Santhamoorthy, Avinash Yadav, D Rohit, Sheldon Jackson, Anand Subramanian

TIG vs PAN Probable Playing XIs

Tigers XI: Ankur Kunder D, Paras Dogra, A Kamaleeshwaran, Prashanth K Varma, Karthik B Nair, A M Narayanan, Iqlas Naha, Anand Subramanian, R Ragupathy, Nitesh Thakur N, Satish Jangir

Panthers XI: George Samuel A, Sheldon Jackson, Ameer Zesshan N, Shivam Singh S, D Rohit, Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, T A Abeesh, R Vijai, Bharat Bhushan Sharma

TIG vs PAN Full Squads

Tigers XI: S Magesh, Paras Dogra, Anand Subramanian, Satish Jangir B, Sarath Satheesh C, J Manikandan, Iqlas Naha, A M Narayanan, A Kamaleeshwaran, S Santhamoorthy, Ankur Kunder D, Ajay Dhansing Badode, S Ashwath-II, R Sabari, R Ragupathy, R Premraj, Prashanth K Varma, Nitesh Thakur N, Karthik Selvam, Karthik B Nair, Yash Avinash Jadhav

Panthers XI: D Rohit, K Murugan, J Karthikeyan, Sagar Trivedi, Abhishek Bagriya, Bhupender Chauhan, George Samuel A, Ajay Dahiya, Naveen Kaarthikeyan D, Sheldon Jackson, Ameer Zesshan N, Raghu Sharma, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, P Akash, Shri Sivagunal S, T A Abeesh, R Vijai, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, M Mathan, A Aravindaraj, Shivam Singh S

