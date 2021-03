TIG vs PAN Dream11 Team Predictions

KCA Tigers vs KCA Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak President's Cup Match 13 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's TIG vs PAN at Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha: In the third match of the President's Cup, KCA Panthers will face KCA Tigers. KCA Tigers vs KCA Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak President's Cup – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of TIG vs PAN, Kodak President's Cup 2021, KCA Panthers Dream11 Team Player List, KCA Tigers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips KCA Tigers vs KCA Panthers Girona Kodak President's Cup, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – TIG vs PAN T20 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

TIG vs PAN Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The Kodak President's Cup match no. 13 between KCA Panthers and KCA Tigers will start from 10:00 AM IST – March 12, 2021.

Match Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

TIG vs PAN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: S. Sachin

Batsmen: Akash Pillai, K A Ajith, Sachin Mohan (VC), Sanju Sanjeev

All-Rounders: A. K, Akhil Scaria, Jose Perayil (C)

Bowlers: Athul Raveendran, N. Babu, K. Jiyas

TIG vs PAN Probable Playing XIs

Tigers: Bharath Surya, Ajith K A, Abhijit K, Varun Nayanar, Akhil Scaria, Ajinas M, Akhil Anil, Akash Pillai, Niranjan V Dev, Vinil T S, Athul Raveendran

Panthers: Adhidev J, Sachin Mohan, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, KS Aarvind, Sachin Suresh, Prasoon Prasad, Monu Krishna, KK jiyas, Jose Perayil, Nikhil Babu

TIG vs PAN Full Squads

KCA Tigers Squad: Sachin Baby, Sachin M S, Abhijith K, Akhil Anil, Akhil Scaria, Amal Ramesh, Athul Raveendran, Bharath Surya, Mohammad Kaif, Varun Nayanar, Fazil Fanoos, Gautham Mohan, Sreesanth, Vinil T S, Ajinas M, Ajith K A, Akash Pillai, Niranjan V Dev.

KCA Panthers Squad: Hari Krishnan, KS Aravind, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Mohan, Shoun Roger, Akshay Chandran, Ashiq Ali, Vinoop Manoharan, Sachin Suresh, Akhin Sathar, Anand Joseph, Basil Thampi, Jose Perayil, Kiran Sagar, Sanju Sanjeev, Vinay V Varghese, Adhidev J.

