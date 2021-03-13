TIG vs ROY Dream11 Prediction Kodak Kerala T20

KCA Tigers vs KCA Royals Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Kerala T20 Match 16- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s TIG vs ROY at Sanathana Dharma College Ground: In the match no.16 of Kodak Kerala T20 tournament, KCA Tigers will take on KCA Royals at the Sanathana Dharma College Ground on Saturday. The Kodak Kerala T20 TIG vs ROY match will start at 2 PM IST – March 13. Tigers will be having their backs against the wall in the KCA President’s T20 Cup, with just one win out of five matches. They head into the game on the back of a one-run loss to the KCA Panthers. Meanwhile, the Royals have also flattered to deceive in the ongoing T20 competition, winning two of their five outings. They beat the KCA Eagles by seven wickets in their last fixture. The live TV telecast and online live streaming of Kodak Kerala T20 match will not be available. Also Read - LIO vs TUS Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Kodak Kerala T20 Match 15: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's KCA Lions vs KCA Tuskers at Sanathana Dharma College Ground at 10 AM IST March 13 Saturday

TOSS: The Kodak Kerala T20 toss between KCA Tigers and KCA Royals will take place at 1.30 PM IST – March 13. Also Read - PIC vs BSH Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For Pak I Care vs Badalona Shaheen Semifinal 2 at Montjuic Olympic Ground 3:00 PM IST March 12 Friday

Time: 2 PM IST Also Read - EAG vs ROY Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Kodak Presidents Cup T20 Match 14: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's KCA Eagles vs KCA Royals at Sanathana Dharma College Ground at 2:00 PM IST March 12 Friday

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

TIG vs ROY My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Varun Nayanar (VC), Vinhnu Raj

Batters – Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, Ajinas M, Ajith K A

All-Rounders – Sreeraj J R (C), Akhil Scaria

Bowlers – Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Vinil T S, Athul Raveendran

TIG vs ROY Probable Playing XIs

KCA Tigers: Bharath Surya, Ajith K A, Abhijit K, Varun Nayanar, Akhil Scaria, Ajinas M, Akhil Anil, Akash Pillai, Niranjan V Dev, Vinil T S, Athul Raveendran.

KCA Royals: Jafar Jamal, Vinhnu Raj (WK), Atul Diamond, Albin Alas, Krishna Prasad, Harikrishan KN, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (C), Sreeraj J R, Shahansha, Abhi Biju, Alvin VJ.

TIG vs ROY Squads

KCA Tigers: Varun Nayanar (WK), Sachin Baby, Sreesanth, Fazil Fanoos, Muhammed Kaif (WK), Akash C Pillai, M Ajinas (C), Sachin MS, Akhil Scaria, Amal Ramesh, Abhijith K, Bharath Soorya M, Athul Raveendran, Akhil Anil, Gowtham Mohan, Niranjan V Dev, Vinil TS and Ajith K A.

KCA Royals: Jafar Jamal, Vishnu Raj (WK), Atul Diamond, Albin Alas, Krishna Prasad, Harikrishan KN, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (C), Sreeraj J R, Shahansha, Abhi Biju, Alvin VJ, Ajnas, Abhishek J Nair, R Chandran, M Arun.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TIG Dream11 Team/ ROY Dream11 Team/ KCA Tigers Dream11 Player List/ KCA Royals Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Kodak Kerala T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.