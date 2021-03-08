Dream11 Team Predictions

The Tigers will lock horns with the Royals in the seventh match of the ongoing competition on Tuesday.

The Tigers will lock horns with the Royals in the seventh match of the ongoing competition on Tuesday. The Tigers – who lost their opening match bounced back to winning ways in their next and would be brimming with confidence, while their opposition – have lost both their matches and would look to get their campaign back on track.

TOSS: The Kodak Presidents Cup T20 toss between KCA Tigers and KCA Royals will take place at 9:30 AM IST.

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

TIG vs ROY My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Vinhnu Raj, Varun Nayanar

Batters – Jafar Jamal, Albin Alas (VC), Ajinas M, Akash Pillai

All-Rounders – Sreeraj J R (C), Akhil Scaria

Bowlers – Alvin VJ, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Bharath Soorya

Likely XI

KCA Royals: Jafar Jamal, Vinhnu Raj (WK), Atul Diamond, Albin Alas, Krishna Prasad, Harikrishan KN, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (C), Sreeraj J R, Shahansha, Abhi Biju, Alvin VJ

KCA Tigers: Ajinas M, Varun Nayanar, Bharath Surya, Akash Pillai, Ajith K A, Akhil Scaria, Athul Raveendran, Abhijith K, Akhil Anil, Vinil T S, Niranjan V Dev

SQUADS

KCA Tigers: Muhammad Kaif, Aditya Mohan, Akhil Acaria, Athul Raveendran, Fazil Fanoos, Akhil Anil, Sreesanth, Gautham Mohan, Sachin Baby, Varun Nayanar, Bharath Surya, Ajith KA, Aquib Fazal, Akash C Pillai

KCA Royals: Jafar Jamal, Vinhnu Raj (WK), Atul Diamond, Albin Alas, Krishna Prasad, Harikrishan KN, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (C), Sreeraj J R, Shahansha, Abhi Biju, Alvin VJ, Ajnas, Abhishek J Nair, Jafar Jamal, R Chandran, M Arun

