Tigers XI vs Tuskers XI Dream11 Team Prediction Siechem Pondicherry T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's TIG vs TUS at Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground: In the first match of Siechem Pondicherry T20 on Saturday, Tigers XI and Tuskers XI will face each other at the Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground. The Siechem Pondicherry T20 TIG vs TUS match will begin at 1.30 PM IST – November 14. With two wins in two matches, Tigers XI will look forward to continuing their winning momentum in the next phase of the T20 Tournament. They defeated Bulls XI by 43 runs in their first match. In their next fixture, they overcame the challenge posed by Panthers XI, by chasing their target of 196 runs. On the other hand, Tuskers XI recorded a 4-run win against the Lions XI team. Their second game of the season got abandoned due to rain. Both teams will look to ensure that their unbeaten record stays intact in the competition. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Siechem Pondicherry T20 Match 7 – TIG vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Tigers XI vs Tuskers XI Dream11 Tips, TIG vs TUS Probable Playing XIs, TIG vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Tigers XI vs Tuskers XI Siechem Pondicherry T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Tigers XI vs Tuskers XI.

TOSS: The Siechem Pondicherry T20 match toss between Tigers XI vs Tuskers XI will take place at 9 PM IST – November 14, Saturday.

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Pondicherry’s Siechem Ground.

TIG vs TUS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Yash Avinash Jadhav

Batsmen: Anand Subramanian, R Ragupathy (C), Negan Kangayan

All-rounders: Iqlas Naha (vc), A Kamaleeshwaran, Paras Ratnaparkhe

Bowlers: Karthik B Nair, S Santhamoorthy, Abin Mathew M, Sagar Udeshi

TIG vs TUS Probable Playing XIs

Tigers XI: Iqlas Naha, Yash Avinash Jadhav (wk), Anand Subramanian, R Ragupathy, S Ashwanth-II, A Kamaleeshwaran, Satish Jangir B, Karthik B Nair, Prashanth K Varma, S Santhamoorthy, AM Narayanan.

Tuskers XI: Siddarth Sankar (wk), Fabid Ahmed, Mohit Mittan, Nitish Manik Salekar, Neyan Kangayan, Sagar Udeshi, Abin Mathew M, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Priyam Ashish, Santhosh Kumaran S.

TIG vs TUS Squads

Tigers XI: Ankur Kunder D, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Ajay Dhansing Badode, Paras Dogra, Anand Subramanian, R Ragupathy, R Sabari, S Ashwath-II, R Premraj, A Kamaleeshwaran, A M Narayanan, Iqlas Naha, J Manikandan, Satish Jangir B, Sarath Satheesh C, Karthik B Nair, Prashanth K Varma, S Santhamoorthy, Karthik Selvam, Nitesh Thakur N, S Magesh.

Tuskers XI: Sidharth Sankar, P Surendiran, Mohit Mittan, Nitish Manik Salekar, G Babu, Neyan Kangayan, V Arunkumar, Fabid Ahmed, G Thivagar, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Priyam Ashish, Sagar Udeshi, Abin Mathew M, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Pankaj Singh, Santhosh Kumaran S, Ilakkia Venthan S, P Murugan, Jikendra Jadhav, Sharadh Kishan A.

