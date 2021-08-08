Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The Siechem Pondicherry T20 match toss between Tigers XI vs Tuskers XI will take place at 1 PM IST – August 8 Sunday.

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Pondicherry’s Siechem Ground.

TIG vs TUS My Dream11 Team

Yash Avinash Jadhav, Aravind Raj, Aleti Karthik Reddy, K Aravind, R Ragupathy (C), Fabid Ahmed, Andrew Subikshan, S Jasvanth (VC), S Rohan, S Venkadesan, Madan Kumar

TIG vs TUS Probable Playing XIs

Tigers XI: Iqlas Naha, Yash Avinash Jadhav (wk), Anand Subramanian, R Ragupathy, S Ashwanth-II, A Kamaleeshwaran, Satish Jangir B, Karthik B Nair, Prashanth K Varma, S Santhamoorthy, AM Narayanan.

Tuskers XI: Siddarth Sankar (wk), Fabid Ahmed, Mohit Mittan, Nitish Manik Salekar, Neyan Kangayan, Sagar Udeshi, Abin Mathew M, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Priyam Ashish, Santhosh Kumaran S.

TIG vs TUS Squads

Tigers XI: Ankur Kunder D, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Ajay Dhansing Badode, Paras Dogra, Anand Subramanian, R Ragupathy, R Sabari, S Ashwath-II, R Premraj, A Kamaleeshwaran, A M Narayanan, Iqlas Naha, J Manikandan, Satish Jangir B, Sarath Satheesh C, Karthik B Nair, Prashanth K Varma, S Santhamoorthy, Karthik Selvam, Nitesh Thakur N, S Magesh.

Tuskers XI: Sidharth Sankar, P Surendiran, Mohit Mittan, Nitish Manik Salekar, G Babu, Neyan Kangayan, V Arunkumar, Fabid Ahmed, G Thivagar, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Priyam Ashish, Sagar Udeshi, Abin Mathew M, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Pankaj Singh, Santhosh Kumaran S, Ilakkia Venthan S, P Murugan, Jikendra Jadhav, Sharadh Kishan A.

