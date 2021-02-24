Tiger Woods was rushed to a trauma center early Tuesday morning after his luxury SUV struck the median of a road in Los Angeles County resulting in his car crossing over to the opposing traffic lane before rolling over multiple times. The celebrated golfer is said to have been “very fortunate” to have survived the accident which resulted in a major damage to his vehicle. Also Read - US Golfer Tiger Woods In Surgery After Major Car Crash

Woods was in California reportedly to shoot for a TV programme that also featured former NBA star Dwayne Wade and actor David Spade. He had attended the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera over the weekend and hasn’t played competitive golf in 2021 after having undergone a back surgery in January. Also Read - Breaking News February 24 Live News And Updates | MP Mohan Delkar's Suicide Note Was Written On His Official Letter Pad: Police

Here’s everything we know about the accident so far Also Read - Tiger Woods to Team up With Son Charlie in December Tournament

Woods lucky to be alive

The first LA county deputy Carlos Gonzalez, who was the first to respond to the scene, said Woods is “very fortunate” to have come out alive from the accident as he was removed from the vehicle by firefighters. The crash occurred on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes at 7:12 am (local time).

How is Woods right now?

The 45-year-old suffered multiple leg injuries for which he underwent surgeries. As per Gonzalez, he was “calm and lucid” despite being trapped inside the crashed SUV. The injuries are reportedly not life-threatening. His manager Mark Steinberg has told Golf Digest that the golfer “was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Was Woods alone in the vehicle?

Yes. He was the lone person inside the crashed vehicle when deputies arrived to attend him.

What triggered the crash?

Investigation is currently underway. However, Los Angeles county sheriff Alex Villanueva, has ruled out Woods was driving under any influence saying “no evidence of impairment at this point in time.”

Reactions to the incident

Fellow golfer and close friend of Woods Justin Thomas got emotional when reacting to the incident. “I’m sick to my stomach,” Thomas said at a press conference. “You know, it hurts to see one of your … closest friends get in an accident. Man, I just hope he’s all right. Just worry for his kids, you know. I’m sure they’re struggling.”

The PGA Tour also released a statement shortly afterwards. “We have been made aware of Tiger Woods’ car accident today,” read the statement. “We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers,” the statement read.

18-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus said, “Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned. We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time.”