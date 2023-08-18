Home

Tilak Varma Gets Sourav Ganguly Backing To Be India’s No.4 At ICC World Cup At Home

Tilak Varma made his debut in the T20Is against West Indies and showed tremendous potential and maturity during pressure situations.

Tilak Varma was brilliant with the bat for India against West Indies. (Image: Instagram)

Kolkata: Former BCCI president and captain Sourav Ganguly felt Tilak Varma could solve the No.4 puzzle in the Asia Cup and ICC World Cup at home in case Shreyas Iyer is not available. Varma, who made his India debut in West Indies, has shown tremendous promise.

Iyer has been recuperating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after he underwent a surgery on his injured back. Although Iyer is looking in good shape and batting really well, according to insiders, his availability is still in doubt.

But Ganguly said India has several options for the crucial No 4 slot. “Who said we don’t have a No. 4? We have so many (batsmen) who can bat at that spot. I think differently; my mindset is different. This is a fantastic side,” Ganguly told reporters.

“I see Tilak Varma as an option, being a left-hander,” Ganguly said, highlighting Varma’s adaptability and fearless approach to the game. The Mumbai Indians batter made an impressive 22-ball 39 on his T20I debut against the West Indies, followed by scores of 51 and 49 not out in his next two outings.

Ganguly further mentioned that the left-handed trio of Yashasvi Jaiswal (back-up opener), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper-batter), and Varma can play fearless cricket and they should be picked when selectors announce India’s World Cup squad before the September 5 deadline.

He (Tilak) is a very good young player, not with much experience, but it does not matter. I also want to see the young left-hander (Jaiswal) in the side at the top of the order. He has enormous ability and he’s fearless. So, this is a great side,” said Ganguly.

Ganguly said the Indian team should be a mix of experienced players and fresh faces. “It has to be a team of experience and people who don’t have any scars — like Jaiswal, Varma, Ishan Kishan. They can go and play fearless cricket. Rahul (Dravid), Rohit and the selectors have plenty of choices; they just have to identify and pick the best XI,” he said.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made a return to the national side after a long injury lay-off and Ganguly termed it as a welcome development. Bumrah is currently leading India against Ireland in a three-match T20I series at Dublin.

“I’ve spoken to some players at the NCA, and they said he’s at his best…Bumrah was bowling at almost 90 miles per hour the other day. That’s great news for Indian cricket,” he added. Ganguly said India has a very good bowling unit going into the marquee tournament.

“With Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami, (Mohammed) Siraj, they have a fantastic attack to go with (Ravindra) Jadeja, Axar (Patel), Kuldeep (Yadav); they have enormous talent. How can that team be unsettled?” he stated.

“It’s just that they played new players in the West Indies and you will see that by the time the World Cup comes, and when they pick the team, it will be a top side. It’s about how you play during that tournament,” said Ganguly.

India Among Ganguly’s Top Five

Ganguly said India will be a favorite in the World Cup as he picked the hosts alongside Australia, England, Pakistan and New Zealand in his top five. “I presume Australia will be one; England, Pakistan, don’t rule New Zealand out; and then there’s South Africa…

“But if you ask my best five at the moment, it’s Australia, England, India, Pakistan and New Zealand,” he said.

