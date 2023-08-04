Home

Tilak Varma Gets South African Surprise After Youngster Makes India Debut Vs West Indies | WATCH

Tilak Varma got a surprise video message from Mumbai Indians teammate Dewald Brewis after the former made his India debut against West Indies in the first T20I.

Tilak Varma hits a six against West Indies in the first T20I. (Image: Twitter)

Tarouba (Trinidad): Tilak Varma received a surprise message from his Mumbai Indians colleague, Dewald Brevis of South Africa after the Indian made his international debut against West Indies in the first T20I on Thursday.

“Hey brother, I hope you are very excited. I don’t know If I am more excited than you, but I just want to say from my side and from the Brevis family, congratulations on your debut,” Brevis said in a video.

Brewis also gave a special mention for the two sixes he hit on the second and third balls of his ininngs. “It’s such a great moment for you and your family. I can just imagine how happy your parents and everyone must be. It’s great to see you out there, living your dream out.

“Those shots on the second and third ball gave me goosebumps. You always have my support and all the best for rest of the series. I’m backing you fully and go win every game for Team India. Cheers brother!,” he added.

Reaction to this, an emotional Varma said he didn’t expect the video from Brewis but his family or coach. “I was thinking about it could be my coach, my family, but it was Dewald Brevis my brother. Thank you so much my brother.. I always love you. I really appreciate your message. See you soon, and thank you so much,” said Varma.

Although India lost the game by four runs, Varma impressed one and all with his batting and most importantly fielding leaving legendary Ian Bishop in awe. The Mumbai Indians youngster made a darting run and took a diving catch to dismiss Johnson Charles off Kuldeep Yadav.

With 150 runs to win, India never had a easy-going start as they lost wickets in regular intervals. Varma’s 22-ball 39 showed maturity but lacked support from his teammates as India finished at 145/9 in 20 overs. Incidentally, Varma was top-scorer for India on Thursday.

While Varma was not expecting to make his India debut so soon in his career, but having realised his dream, he is hoping to achieve his next target – win a World Cup.

“Everyone has this dream of playing for the country, I never thought that I will be able to play for India so soon in my career, because, after the Under-19 World Cup, there was the coronavirus issue which happened, so I thought let me just use the opportunity that I get,” Varma said in a video posted by the BCCI.

Varma, who plays for Mumbai Indians, amassed 343 runs at an average of 42.8 in 11 matches in the 2023 IPL season, besides scoring 397 runs in 14 matches in the 2022 edition.

“From childhood, it has been my goal to win India the World cup. In my mind, I always think about ways how to win the World cup. I keep visualising everyday that I will go and bat in this number and win World Cup,” he said.

“Now I got the India jersey and I used to visualise, but now, it has come true, so I feel that moment (of winning World Cup) will also come soon. This is a great feeling, I can’t express it, everyone asks me but I am just feeling really happy and proud. So taking it step by step, let’s see how it happens.”

While the upcoming ODI World Cup is scheduled to be held in India in October-November, the next T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the West Indies and USA, is expected to begin on June 4 next year.

